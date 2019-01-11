This Week's Guests: 2019

Here's where to find out the names of the guests - and their videos - from This Week throughout the year.

January 17th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson

Guests: TBC

Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)

January 10th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall

Guests: Owen Jones, Kevin Maguire and Ruby Wax

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

'What did Westminster elite expect to happen?'

Debating Owen Jones' film on Westminster abuse

Happy new year! Happy new Brexit?

Liz talks Brexit

Michael talks Brexit

Even we make the odd mistakeRuby Wax on humanity in politics

Did everybody knew you didn't give no lip to Big John?

Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)

TW on social media

TW on twitter

TW on facebook