This Week's Guests: 2019
Here's where to find out the names of the guests - and their videos - from This Week throughout the year.
January 17th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson
Guests: TBC
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
January 10th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall
Guests: Owen Jones, Kevin Maguire and Ruby Wax
Evening all, welcome to This Week
'What did Westminster elite expect to happen?'
Debating Owen Jones' film on Westminster abuse
Happy new year! Happy new Brexit?
Even we make the odd mistakeRuby Wax on humanity in politics
Did everybody knew you didn't give no lip to Big John?
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)