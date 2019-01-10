The government was defeated on Wednesday over its Brexit plans for the second time in 24 hours.

To find out how your MP voted, use the look-up below.

The defeat means ministers will have to come up with a "plan B" for Brexit within three days if Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal is rejected by MPs next week.

The Commons Speaker, John Bercow, broke with precedent to allow a vote on the matter in an amendment proposed by the former attorney general Dominic Grieve.

The government was expecting to have 21 days to reveal its Brexit plans if it loses the vote next week, however 17 Conservative MPs joined forces with Labour to inflict the defeat in the Commons.