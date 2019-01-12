Image copyright AFP

Blocking Brexit could lead to a surge in far-right extremism in the UK, the transport secretary has said.

Chris Grayling told the Daily Mail that failing to leave the EU would cause the 17 million people who voted for Brexit to feel "cheated".

This could end centuries of "moderate" politics in the UK, he said, as he urged his colleagues to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

A vote on the agreement takes place in the Commons on Tuesday.

MPs are widely expected to reject the deal, negotiated between the EU and UK, with more than 100 Conservative MPs among those opposing it.

Ministers have warned the UK faces Brexit "paralysis" if this happens.

'Political game-playing'

Just days before the critical vote, Mr Grayling, who campaigned to leave the EU, told the Daily Mail: "People have to think long and hard about how they are going to vote.

"This is too important for political game-playing and I urge Conservative MPs who back Brexit and others to back the deal.

"If not, we risk a break with the British tradition of moderate, mainstream politics that goes back to the Restoration in 1660.

"MPs need to remember that Britain, its people and its traditions are the mother of Parliaments.

"We ignore that and the will of the people at our peril."

Quick guide: What is a no-deal Brexit? A "no-deal" Brexit is where the UK would cut all ties with the European Union overnight. Theresa May's government, and many others, believe this would be hugely damaging and want a more gradual withdrawal. But if Parliament can't agree on that, and nothing else takes its place, the UK will leave without a deal. This would mean the UK would not have to obey EU rules. Instead, it would need to follow World Trade Organization terms on trade. Many businesses would see new taxes on imports, exports and services, which are likely to increase their operating costs. That means the prices of some goods in UK shops could go up. The UK would also lose the trade agreements it had with other countries as a member of the EU, all of which would need to be renegotiated alongside the new agreement with the EU itself. Manufacturers in the UK expect to face delays in components coming across the border. The UK would be free to set its own immigration controls. However some UK professionals working in the EU and UK expats could face uncertainty until their status was clarified. The European Commission has said that even in a no-deal scenario, UK travellers won't need a visa for short visits of up to 90 days. The border between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic would become an external frontier for the EU with customs and immigration controls, though how and where any checks would be made is not clear. Some Leave supporters think that leaving without a deal would be positive if the right preparations were made. They say criticism is scaremongering and any short term pain would be for long term gain. But critics - including both Brexit supporters and opponents - say that leaving without a deal would be a disaster for the UK: driving up food prices, leading to shortages of goods and gridlock on some roads in the South East resulting from extra border checks.

Mr Grayling said there would be a "different tone" in British politics if the UK failed to leave the EU, and predicted a "less tolerant society" and a "more nationalistic nation".

"It will open the door to extremist populist political forces in this country of the kind we see in other countries in Europe," Mr Grayling told the paper.

"If MPs who represent seats that voted 70% to leave say 'sorry guys, we're still going to have freedom of movement', they will turn against the political mainstream."

There have been pro-Brexit protests at Westminster

Mr Grayling's intervention comes after his Conservative colleagues warned about the possibility of the UK leaving the EU with no deal.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said a no-deal exit would create a "feeling of unrest".

Tory rebel Dominic Grieve, who tabled the amendment that led to a second government defeat on Brexit, urged the prime minister to delay Brexit if her EU deal was rejected by MPs.

Mr Grieve is among a group of MPs calling for a second referendum.

Meanwhile, James Starkie, a former Vote Leave campaigner and ex-adviser to Environment Secretary Michael Gove, has told the BBC that a no-deal Brexit could have an impact on food imports from Europe.

"I think that it is possible that certain types of food that are seasonable and come directly from the continent could be impacted to a limited degree.

"What I don't think is going to happen is that people in any way aren't going to be able to get the food that they need on a weekly basis and that there will be a shortage of food in that way."