MPs have voted for Theresa May's government to continue, rejecting Labour's motion of no confidence by 325 votes to 306.

MPs have voted entirely along party lines, resulting in a majority of 19 in support of Theresa May's government.

Before Wednesday's vote, there had not been a motion of no confidence for over 20 years. Only one motion of no confidence has brought down a government since the Second World War.

