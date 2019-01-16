Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May has called on MPs to "work constructively together" to find a way forward

Theresa May has called on MPs to "put self-interest aside" and "work constructively together" to find a way forward for Brexit.

Earlier, the prime minister won a vote of no confidence by 325 to 306, as rebel Tory MPs and the DUP backed her to stay in No 10.

But just 24 hours before, both groups ensured her Brexit plan was voted down.

On Wednesday night the PM met the SNP, Lib Dem and Plaid Cymru leaders but not Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She said: "I am disappointed that the leader of the Labour Party has not so far chosen to take part, but our door remains open."

Mr Corbyn has said that before any "positive discussions" can take place, the prime minister should rule out a no-deal Brexit.

The BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, said Labour had been clear that unless Mrs May makes a statement saying the UK will only leave through a managed process, Mr Corbyn is not going anywhere near the talks.

But she said it wasn't a straightforward judgement for the Labour party, as many members do not want Brexit to happen - meaning Mr Corbyn could quite easily be criticised for helping the process if he attends.

'Duty to deliver Brexit'

Speaking outside Number 10, Mrs May said: "I understand that to people getting on with their lives away from Westminster, the events of the past 24 hours will have been unsettling.

"Overwhelmingly the British people want us to get on with delivering Brexit and also address the other important issues they care about.

"I believe it is my duty to deliver on the British people's instruction to leave the European Union and I intend to do so."