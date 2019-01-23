Image copyright PA Image caption David Davis quit as Brexit secretary in July 2018

Tory MP David Davis will earn £60,000 for 20 hours of work as an adviser to manufacturing company JCB.

The former Brexit Secretary said he had consulted Parliament's advisory committee about the job.

Mr Davis has also been made a board member of German manufacturing company Mansfelder Kupfer Und Messing for six months - from which he earned £36,085.

One Labour MP said it was "disgusting" he would earn that amount after "failed to properly plan for Brexit".

The two wages are in addition to the £77,379 that Mr Davis earns as a basic salary for an MP.

His update to the Register of Members Financial Interests reads: "From 1 January 2019 to 1 January 2020, external advisor to JCB, Rocester ST14 5J. I will receive £60,000 per annum, paid quarterly. Hours: approx. 20 hrs a year. I consulted ACoBA [the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments] about this appointment."

There are no rules banning MPs from holding other jobs but opinion is divided on it.

Those in favour say it gives MPs a broader range of experience and stops people from being "career politicians".

But critics want a ban, saying it would increase trust in Parliament.

Labour MP Ian Murray, who supports the Best for Britain anti-Brexit campaign, said Mr Davis should not earn extra after "storming out of the Cabinet".

He added: "What an absolute insult to the people of the UK who have been left facing deeper austerity and increased living costs as a result of the calamitous Brexit he campaigned for and still supports.

"There are very real consequences of the decisions he made, and workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors will be among those to pay the price."

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett added: "What David Davis will get paid in 20 hours takes most people over two years to earn. But then again, under the Tories it's one set of rules for the few and another for the many.

"Most people, when reading this, will no doubt think 'snouts in the trough', and this is exactly why Labour has repeatedly warned of the damage to the reputation of Parliament caused by arrangements like this and why they need to stop."

What are the rules?

MPs are not allowed to act as a "paid advocate", and have to declare their financial interests, including paid employment outside Parliament, in the Register of Members' Financial Interests - which Mr Davis has done.

Cabinet members are not allowed other jobs and there are restrictions on the roles they can take up immediately after leaving office.

Since quitting his job as foreign secretary shortly after Mr Davis, Boris Johnson has received a number of large sums for jobs outside Parliament, including £94,507.85 from GoldenTree Asset Management for a two-hour speaking engagement.

Another former Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, has only registered two sums since he quit the post in November for two columns in the Telegraph - which earned him £520 in total.