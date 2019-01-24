Image caption Labour MP Luciana Berger urged Jeremy Corbyn to get behind a referendum

The cross-party People's Vote campaign has admitted it does not yet have enough support from MPs to get another EU referendum.

The campaign has dropped plans to table an amendment to next week's Commons vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Instead, it will throw its weight behind a series of other delaying moves, to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The campaign has conceded it has little chance of getting a referendum without the backing of Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour MP Luciana Berger, a leading member of the campaign, warned her party leader that Labour would "haemorrhage" votes at the next general election if he did not support a referendum.

She urged Mr Corbyn to "do the right thing and back a people's vote".

Mr Corbyn has said he wants to try to force a general election before considering other options such as a referendum.

But the Labour leadership has taken a step towards backing a referendum in their own amendment to the vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The amendment calls on the government to back Labour's plan for a permanent customs union with Brussels and a version of the EU's single market.

And it says the government should hold a public vote on either a deal or a proposition that has MPs' support.

The Liberal Democrats have also tabled an amendment, which "instructs the government to take all necessary steps to rule out a no-deal scenario and prepare for a people's vote in which the public will have the option to remain in the European Union on the ballot paper".

It will be up to Commons Speaker John Bercow to decide which amendments will be put to the vote on Tuesday.