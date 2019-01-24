Image copyright EPA

Chancellor Phillip Hammond has said a no-deal Brexit would be a "betrayal of the promises that were made" during the 2016 referendum campaign.

But Mr Hammond also said that not leaving the EU "would be seen as a betrayal of that referendum decision".

The chancellor was speaking to a lunch organised by the CBI at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

MPs heavily rejected the deal Theresa May agreed with the EU and she faces another vote next week.

The UK is due to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on 29 March and the prime minister has faced repeated calls to rule out the prospect of leaving without a deal, if no agreement can be reached.

She says it is not within the government's power to rule it out - but various backbench MPs will try to move amendments to try to postpone Brexit if no agreement can be reached.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption WATCH: John McDonnell: PM trying to 'blackmail' MPs on Brexit

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: "The chancellor must now surely consider his position in the government.

"Philip Hammond's comments today demonstrate he has acknowledged the damage a no-deal Brexit would do to our economy, jobs and living standards.

"If the prime minister fails to listen to his warnings and continues to refuse to take no deal off the table there is no other option, he must resign."

Mr Hammond told an audience of business people on Thursday: "In the 2016 referendum, a promise was made to the majority who voted for Brexit - that they were voting for a more prosperous future.

"Not leaving would be seen as a betrayal of that referendum decision.

"But leaving without a deal would undermine our future prosperity, and would equally represent a betrayal of the promises that were made.

"And that is why I, having campaigned vigorously to remain [in the EU] in the referendum, have come to believe that the only credible and sustainable solution is for us to leave the European Union, to honour the referendum decision but to do so in a way that protects our economy in order to allow us to deliver that future prosperity that those voters were promised when they voted to leave the EU.

"The only sustainable solution is a negotiated settlement with the EU."

Please upgrade your browser Your guide to Brexit jargon Enter the word or phrase you are looking for Search

It comes as aerospace giant Airbus warns that it could move its wing-building operations out of the UK if no Brexit deal is reached.

The company's chief executive Tom Enders said it was "a disgrace that, more than two years after the result of the 2016 referendum, businesses are still unable to plan properly for the future".

Business Minister Richard Harrington also spoke out against a no-deal Brexit on Thursday saying: "Crashing out is a disaster for business… Airbus is correct to say it publicly and I'm delighted they have done so."

Later Airbus senior vice president Katherine Bennett was asked on Sky News whether the government had put the company up to issue warnings about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

She said: "No, the government didn't. The government have been talking to us and other industry representatives all the time, of course, and we've given them lots of information about the potential impacts.

"But they did say 'could you make sure that you make clear the potential impact of a no deal?', and we are happy to do that because no deal is potentially going to be catastrophic for us."

MPs' amendments

Theresa May met union leaders on Thursday as she continues to seek support for her Brexit deal, ahead of a crucial Commons vote on Tuesday. Last week the withdrawal deal negotiated with the EU was rejected by MPs by a historic margin - 432 votes to 202.

The prime minister is hoping to tweak her deal to address concerns about the "backstop" among her own backbenchers and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which she relies on to keep her in power, ahead of another vote on her proposed way forward next Tuesday.

The backstop is the "insurance policy" in the withdrawal deal, intended to ensure that whatever else happens, there will be no return to a visible border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic after the UK leaves the EU. But it has proved controversial with many MPs on her own side who argue it keeps Northern Ireland too closely aligned with the EU, and that the UK could be permanently trapped in the arrangement.

However Labour MP Yvette Cooper has tabled an amendment to Tuesday's motion that would give time for a bill to suspend the Article 50 process for leaving the EU to the end of the year if a new deal has not been agreed with Brussels by the end of February.

Her Labour colleague, Rachel Reeves, has also tabled an amendment to extend Article 50.

Other amendments would ask the government to consider a range of options over six full days in Parliament before the March deadline, to set up a "Citizens' Assembly" to give the public more say or to insist on "an expiry date to the backstop".

Plans by a group of Tory and Labour MPs to table an amendment on another EU referendum have been dropped, after they admitted they didn't have sufficient backing from MPs, although the Lib Dems will be tabling an amendment calling for a "People's Vote".

It will be up to Speaker John Bercow to select amendments to put to the vote.