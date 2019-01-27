Image caption Simon Coveney told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the EU would not ratify a Brexit deal without a backstop

The backstop element of the Brexit plan is "not going to change", Ireland's deputy prime minister has said.

The proposal - aimed at preventing a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland - played a major part in Theresa May's deal being voted down by an historic margin last week.

But Simon Coveney told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the EU would not ratify a deal without it.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the comments a "negotiating position".

Speaking on the same programme, he told Andrew Marr that the Irish government would not "drive" the UK towards leaving the EU without a deal as it would risk a hard border - where people and goods passing between the two countries would need to be checked.

The UK is set to leave the EU on 29 March, with or without a deal.

Meanwhile, a leaked diplomatic note seen by the Guardian claims that the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, has told Mrs May that to revisit the backstop issue she would need to agree a permanent customs union with the EU.

A customs union would mean that no tariffs would be put on goods travelling between the UK and the 27 member states of the EU, but that the UK could not negotiate its own trade agreements with other countries.

The comments come ahead of a crunch week in Parliament, with Mrs May returning to the Commons on Tuesday for a vote on her deal, which includes the withdrawal agreement - the so-called "divorce deal on how the UK leaves the EU - and the political declaration - a statement on the future relationship.

It was voted down by 432 votes to 202 votes last week, with hard line Brexiteers in her own party and members of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party - who Mrs May relies on for votes in Parliament - citing the backstop as their main reason.

A number of MPs have been tabling amendments in a bid to force the government to change direction.

It will be up to Speaker John Bercow to select amendments to Mrs May's plans to put to a vote.

One amendment, put forward by Labour's Yvette Cooper, seeks to introduce a bill that would allow the government to extend Article 50 - the mechanism by which the UK leaves the EU - by up to nine months in order to get a deal agreed in Westminster.

Image caption Yvette Cooper has the support of a number of MPs, including Conservative Remainers

Also appearing on Andrew Marr, Ms Cooper said she was not seeking to "block Brexit" and said the bill would be amendable - meaning MPs could vote on how long any extension would be.

She appealed for the support of the prime minister and MPs, as well as for the backing of her own party leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying: "We can't keep waiting for other people to sort this out."

"We can't carry on with a kind of game of chicken," she said.

"That's not a way to make sensible decisions. In the end, someone has to take some responsibility and say, 'if the prime minister runs out of time, she may need some more time'.

"That is not about blocking Brexit, that is about being responsible and making sure you can get a Brexit deal."

The UK is allowed to scrap Article 50 altogether - and halt Brexit - but to extend it, it would need the approval of the EU.

Mr Coveney said Ireland "won't be an obstacle" if the UK wanted to go down the route of extending Article 50, adding: "Ireland wants to help in this process".

"Britain and Ireland are two islands next to each other," he said. "We have to work out these things together and stop talking about games of chicken."

But Mr Hancock said delaying Brexit would not help solve the arguments between MPs.

"You can't just vote for delay," he said. "You've got to vote positively for a deal".

'The backstop is a compromise'

Other amendments being put forward ahead of Tuesday's vote include a plan for putting a time limit on the backstop and another for scrapping it altogether.

These are in answer to critics who dislike the backstop because they believe it keeps the UK too closely aligned to the EU and fear that it could become permanent.

However, Mr Coveney said: "The European Parliament will not ratify a Withdrawal Agreement that doesn't have a backstop in it. It's as simple as that.

"The backstop is already a compromise. It is a series of compromises. It was designed around British red lines.

"Ireland has the same position as the European Union now, I think, when we say that the backstop as part of the withdrawal agreement is part of a balanced package that isn't going to change."

Mr Hancock said it was "extremely clear" from Andrew Marr's interview with the Irish politician that the country did not want the UK to leave the EU in a "no deal" scenario, with nothing agreed between the two sides.

"The whole purpose of the backstop is to avoid a hard border, which risks being a consequence of a no-deal Brexit," he said.

"The idea the EU and the Irish Government would drive this process to a no-deal exit in order to try to achieve something which is intended to avoid no deal Brexit, that is not going to happen."