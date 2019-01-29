Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Mason recaps what has happened to the Brexit deal and explains the next key vote options

A group of Tory Eurosceptics have been working with former Remain supporting MPs on planning for the event of no-deal Brexit, it has emerged.

Signs that MPs discussed the proposals with Downing Street came as the Commons prepares to vote later on amendments to the PM's Brexit deal with Brussels.

The votes could guide the next stage of Theresa May's negotiations with the EU.

A bid to change the planned Irish "backstop" has government backing but MPs could opt to delay Brexit.

MPs have been tabling amendments to the government's plans to try to influence the direction of Brexit since Mrs May lost the vote on her original deal earlier this month.

Speaker John Bercow is to decide which amendments are put forward and voting will take place from 19:00 GMT.

The prime minister's official spokesman said it will be followed "as soon as possible" by a second meaningful vote on whatever deal has been secured with Brussels.

But BBC political Iain Watson said Tory MPs on both sides of the argument are starting to draw up more alternatives, in case no progress can be made and the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Former Remainers, including ex-Education Secretary Nicky Morgan and government ministers Stephen Hammond and Rob Buckland, have been working with Brexiteers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker on the plan.

Will MPs find agreement in their plans?

Image copyright EPA

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

"It might not be 326 that matters".

According to one cabinet minister, that's the strange situation that Brexit has led us to.

The government's ambition is so low - or its hurdles so high - that what No 10 seeks to do on Tuesday is not to win (326 is a majority in the House of Commons), but to reduce the scale of resistance to their central policy that, in the words of another cabinet minister, only the "hardliners oppose", so that Theresa May can get the rebels down to a "few dozen", so then they can crack on.

Senior EU representatives have repeatedly ruled out reopening negotiations with the UK over Brexit, and have insisted the backstop - the insurance policy against a return of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland - must be included in any deal.

Image copyright EPA. Reuters Image caption Nicky Morgan and Jacob Rees-Mogg are said to have been working on the no-deal plan

According to a leaked document, the proposal drawn up by the rival factions would extend the transition period where the UK would continue to follow EU rules and pay into its budget from the end of 2020 and into December 2021, which would allow time to reach a free trade deal.

EU citizens rights would be guaranteed during this time and there would be no customs checks on the Irish border.

Image caption A leaked document outlines potential scenarios in a no-deal situation

Mrs May took the deal she had negotiated with the EU to Parliament on 15 January for a "meaningful vote" - having delayed it from December - but MPs rejected it by 432 votes to 202.

She addressed a meeting of her backbench MPs on Monday night and numerous sources said she would be backing what is known as the "Brady amendment" - a measure put forward by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 committee of Conservative MPs.

Sir Graham wants to see the Irish backstop replaced by what he calls "alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border", but would otherwise support the prime minister's deal.

Eurosceptic Tories have already said they will not back the amendment.

The European Research Group, led by Mr Rees-Mogg, said they want the government to table its own amendment that would commit to reopening the withdrawal agreement - the part of Mrs May's deal that lays out how the UK will leave the EU - to remove the backstop.

Mrs May has also faced calls from Labour, and a number of other MPs, to rule out the scenario in which the UK leaves the EU on 29 March without a deal.

A number of Remain-backing MPs are supporting an amendment by Labour MP Yvette Cooper that would create a bill enabling Article 50 - the mechanism by which the UK leaves the EU - to be delayed by up to nine months if the government does not have a plan agreed in Parliament by the end of February.

The debate will be the first in which MPs on parental leave will be able to nominate another MP to vote on their behalf after the Commons unanimously chose to implement a year-long trial of proxy voting. Labour's Tulip Siddiq, who delayed giving birth to attend the Brexit-deal vote on 15 January, is set to be the first person to benefit from the move.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Confused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics

Meanwhile, the government has announced its plans for EU citizens coming to the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit, saying it would "seek to end free movement as soon as possible".

The Home Office said that for a "transitional period" after Brexit - set for 29 March - EU citizens will be able to enter the UK to visit, work or study as they do now, but after three months they would need to apply for "European Temporary Leave to Remain", which would last three years.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said it was a "practical approach" and would "minimise disruption to ensure the UK stays open for business".