Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said the UK would remain "one of the safest countries in the world" in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that there would be a "change in capability" in terms of access to certain security databases.

He said access would "require co-operation with the EU".

It comes after Met counter-terrorism chief Neil Basu said leaving without a deal would be "very bad" for policing.

The UK is due to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday 29 March, when the two-year time limit on withdrawal negotiations enforced by the Article 50 process expires.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is "determined" to deliver Brexit on time, ahead of talks on the Irish backstop.

The backstop forms part of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by the UK and EU and is aimed at keeping the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic open after Brexit.

Nissan has confirmed that the new X-Trail originally planned for its Sunderland plant will instead be made in Japan, saying continued Brexit uncertainty is not helping firms like it to "plan for the future".

Mr Javid said he wants to leave with a deal on 29 March, but "it makes sense to plan for all contingencies, that of course includes no deal planning".

"It is true if we have a no deal situation there will be certain capabilities that we rely on for security with the EU, such as databases, arrest warrants... that will change," he said.

"There are capabilities we would want to keep, but they require co-operation with the EU and I have to plan on the basis that in a no deal scenario the EU will no longer allow us to access those capabilities."

He said that most of those capabilities began in 2015, saying: "We were a safe country then and we'd be a very safe country in a no deal scenario."

"I want a deal... but even in a no deal scenario we would continue to be one of the safest countries in the world."

Last month, the Met's Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told the BBC the possibility of a no-deal Brexit was "incredibly concerning" for police operations.

Echoing comments from Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in December, he said the UK and Europe would be in a "very bad place" if police could not exchange data or biometrics on suspected criminals and terrorists.

Mr Basu said the Met was working on contingency arrangements with police forces and agencies in Europe.