One of the protesters involved in an incident outside Parliament with Tory MP Anna Soubry has been charged with harassment.

James Goddard, 29, has also been charged with two public order offences, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 19 March.

The CPS said it had received a file of evidence from the Met Police relating to two incidents outside Parliament on 19 December and 7 January.

The details of the charges are that Mr Goddard caused harassment, between December 18 2018 and January 8 2019, contrary to section 2 of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

He is also charged with causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on 7 January, contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act 1998; and with causing harassment, alarm or distress on 7 January, contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.