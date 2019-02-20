Three Tory MPs join Labour breakaway group

Image copyright PA Image caption Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry

Three Tory MPs have resigned from party over its "shift to the right".

Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen wrote a joint letter to Theresa May to confirm their departure.

The pro-Remain trio will join the new Independent Group - made up of eight Labour MPs who resigned from their party over its handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism.

In the letter, they said the party was "in the grip" of the DUP and the European Research Group over Brexit.

And they claimed Brexit had "redefined the Conservative Party -undoing all the efforts to modernise it".

