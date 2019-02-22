Labour MP Ian Austin quits party
- 22 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Ian Austin, MP for Dudley North, has become the ninth MP to quit Labour this week.
Mr Austin told the Express and Star newspaper that he was quitting because of the party's "lurch to the left" under Jeremy Corbyn and the failure to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.
But he said he had no plans to join the new Independent Group of former Labour and Tory MPs.