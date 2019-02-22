UK Politics

Labour MP Ian Austin quits party

  • 22 February 2019
Ian Austin, MP for Dudley North, has become the ninth MP to quit Labour this week.

Mr Austin told the Express and Star newspaper that he was quitting because of the party's "lurch to the left" under Jeremy Corbyn and the failure to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.

But he said he had no plans to join the new Independent Group of former Labour and Tory MPs.