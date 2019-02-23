Image copyright PA Image caption Emily Thornberry said she would rather die than join another party

A group of MPs who left Labour have "betrayed" their seats and would be "crushed" if by-elections were held, the shadow foreign secretary has said.

Emily Thornberry accused eight MPs who quit the party to form The Independent Group in the Commons of going to "cuddle up to Tories on the benches".

She told a Labour rally in Broxtowe she would rather die than join a new party.

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has said the defections are a cause for regret and reflection, not anger.

The departing Labour MPs said earlier this week they were leaving the party over its stance on Brexit and the leadership's handling of anti-Semitism.

They were followed by three Tory MPs who cited "a shift to the right" in their party and the government's "disastrous handling of Brexit" as reasons for their departure.

The newly-formed "The Independent Group" - which at the moment remains a grouping in Parliament not an official political party - says it represents "the centre ground of British politics".

They have urged like-minded MPs from other parties to join them.

But Ms Thornberry accused the Labour MPs of having had "the cheek to reject our new manifesto and our new leader".

She said: "It was our manifesto and our leader that gave them the huge majorities that they now have in their seats - those seats they have betrayed by their actions."

"If our new independent splitters have got the guts to have by-elections, we will crush them."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also addressed the crowd in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire - the constituency of the former Conservative MP Anna Soubry, who has also joined the new grouping.

"I'm very sad at some of the things that have happened and very sad at some of the things that have been said.

"Walking away from our movement achieves nothing", he said.

On Friday, Ian Austin become the ninth MP to quit Labour this week, blaming Mr Corbyn for "creating a culture of extremism and intolerance".

But the MP for Dudley North said he had no plans to join The Independent Group.