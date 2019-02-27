MPs debate eating disorder strategies

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the debate on eating disorders

MPs are set to debate the best policies to help people with eating disorders.

The cross-party discussion takes place on Wednesday during Eating Disorder Awareness Week and is led by Tory MP Kirstene Hair.

She said it was "an opportunity to challenge the stigma around these conditions and explore the best way forward in supporting those who are suffering".

The debate will start at 09:30 GMT

According to charity Beat, around 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder.

The charity said it had seen cases in children as young as six through to others developing becoming affected in their 70s.

Ms Hair said: "It is so important that we take these opportunities to highlight the great work that is being done across the United Kingdom to help improve support for those with these diseases, but also to ensure we have cross-party influence into policy around where we should go in the future.

"This is a subject I feel incredibly passionate about and I am looking forward to all the contributions across the House so that we can have a policy that works for all those that are suffering."