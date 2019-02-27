Image copyright Getty Images

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has pledged to stop the UK becoming a "safe haven" for anti-Semites.

In a speech on Wednesday night, Mr Javid blamed mob mentality and internet trolls for normalising radical behaviour in the UK.

Figures from Jewish charity the Community Security Trust showed the number of anti-Semitic hate incidents in the UK rose by 16% in 2018.

Mr Javid said such hatred had "absolutely no place" in society.

He added: "As home secretary, I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure Britain does not become a safe haven for anyone who supports violence or abuse against Jewish people."

Ahead of his address to the annual dinner of the CST, Mr Javid announced that the government grant to protect synagogues, Jewish community centres and schools will increase by £600,000 to £14m in the next financial year.

He also paid tribute to the "vitally important" work of the CST, which provides security advice and support for Jewish organisations and buildings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Labour suspended MP Chris Williamson over remarks about the party's handling of anti-Semitism.

The Derby North MP said Labour had "given too much ground" in the face of criticism over the issue, but later said he "deeply regrets" the remarks.

CST chief executive David Delew said: "We are extremely grateful to the home secretary for announcing a further year of increased funding for the government grant to protect Jewish schools and other sites.

"At a time of rising anti-Semitism, when Jewish people are increasingly worried about growing hatred and division in our society, this vital support will give renewed reassurance to the Jewish community that we do not stand alone."