Newport West by-election date announced

  • 28 February 2019
Paul Flynn in 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Newport West MP Paul Flynn died aged 84 earlier this month

A by-election to choose an MP for Newport West will be held on 4 April.

The opposition's chief whip, Nick Brown, moved the writ in the Commons to trigger the contest to replace Paul Flynn, who died aged 84 this month.

Labour MP Mr Flynn - a widely respected figure who was briefly a member of the shadow cabinet - had represented Newport West since 1987.

He won a 5,658 majority over the Conservative candidate in the 2017 general election.

Mr Brown told MPs: "I beg to move that Mr Speaker do issue his warrant to the clerk of the crown to make out a new writ for the electing of a member to serve in this present Parliament for the county constituency of Newport West in the room of Paul Flynn deceased."

Speaker John Bercow repeated the request, which MPs approved.

