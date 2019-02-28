MPs' basic pay to increase to £79,468

Image copyright EPA

MPs are to receive a 2.7% pay rise from April, taking their salary to £79,468.

MPs who chair select committees will also see a rise of 2.7% on the additional £15,509 they receive for that role - taking it to £15,928.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority said it had committed to changing MPs' pay in line with public-sector earnings.

Its figures show the basic salary paid to MPs will have risen by £13,730 since April 2010.

The rise follows a 1.8% rise last year, 1.4% in 2017, 1.3% in 2016 and a large hike, from £67,000 to £74,000, in 2015.

Ipsa was handed control of decisions over MPs' pay and expenses in the wake of the scandal sparked by the Daily Telegraph's 2009 publication of details of allowances MPs had been claiming.

And it does not need the agreement of Parliament to bring in the changes.