Staff in protest over MPs' pay rise

Image copyright Getty Images

Staff working for MPs are making a joint complaint to the Parliamentary watchdog over a pay rise they say has left them "extremely disappointed".

More than 100 staff are said to have signed a letter to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

Their own pay increase were "significantly lower" than that given to MPs and "fails to even keep pace with the cost of living".

MPs are getting 2.7% extra from April, taking their salary to £79,468.

The budget for MP's staff, from which researchers and administrative staff are paid, was increased by 1.5% for the 2019-20 financial year.

In a letter seen by BBC News, backed by the Unite union, staff say they face "an increasingly significant and complex workload" as a result of Brexit legislation.

The letter adds: "It is absolutely in the national interest that MPs have the staffing capacity to handle this and support them at this critical time."

The signatories complain they face "extremely limited staff progression, high staff turnover and low morale."

"This decision, and the fact that IPSA still treats MPs' staff as office costs rather than employees, clearly highlights that IPSA do not recognise the value that staff provide to Members of Parliament which is incredibly disappointing."

An IPSA spokesperson said the body considers "a range of evidence and options" when making adjustments to MPs' staffing budgets, "including pay policies elsewhere in the public sector."

"The Board also take into account their responsibility to use taxpayers' money responsibly, and therefore decisions on MPs' budgets are made with affordability as a key consideration.

"Members of Parliament are the employers of their staff and decide the exact amount of any pay increases for their staff."

MPs' pay is linked to average rises in the public sector, as determined by the Office for National Statistics.

It announced the 2.7% figure on an interim basis in December and confirmed last week to IPSA.