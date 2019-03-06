Lords suspicious package was false alarm
- 6 March 2019
A suspicious package alert put out by Parliament's internal information system is a false alarm.
Police responded as a precaution but have now said it was not dangerous.
Peers continued to debate the Trade Bill in the Lords chamber while it was being investigated.