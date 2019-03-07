Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Geoffrey Cox is keen to ensure that what was in 'Cox's Codpiece' is "in full working order".

The UK government will continue to seek legal changes to the Irish backstop from the EU, the attorney general says.

Geoffrey Cox told MPs the proposals put to Brussels were "as clear as day" and Brexit talks would continue.

EU officials have said they would work over the weekend if "acceptable" ideas were received by Friday to break the deadlock over the backstop.

It comes as Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom confirms the Commons vote on the PM's deal will be held on 12 March.

It comes as Chancellor Philip Hammond warned Brexiteers to vote for the PM's deal or face a delay to Brexit.

Ministers are seeking legally-enforceable changes to the backstop - an insurance policy designed to prevent physical checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but there have been few visible signs of progress.

The UK has been urged to submit fresh proposals within the next 48 hours to break the Brexit impasse.

Mr Cox, who was in Brussels on Tuesday to push for further changes to the Brexit deal, said talks will "almost certainly" continue through the weekend.

He said there had been "careful discussions" with the EU and stressed it was government policy to seek the legal changes to the backstop.

"We are discussing text with the European Union," he said.

"I am surprised to hear the comments that have emerged over the last 48 hours that the proposals are not clear; they are as clear as day, and we are continuing to discuss them."

MPs are due to vote for a second time on the Brexit deal next week. If they reject the deal again, they will get to choose between leaving without a deal or deferring the UK's exit from the EU beyond the scheduled date of 29 March.

Mr Cox also noted that his proposals to change the backstop had been referred to in some quarters as "Cox's codpiece" - using a term to describe a pouch attached to a man's breeches worn in the 15th and 16th Century.

"What I am concerned to ensure is that what's inside the codpiece is in full working order," he quipped.

Cox 'marking own homework'

But Brexiteer Mark Francois, who is a member of the Eurosceptic group of Conservative MPs, the ERG, said Mr Cox had taken charge of the negotiations and would "effectively be examining his own codpiece in the Commons".

He questioned how Mr Cox could provide objective advice when he was "in effect marking his own homework".

Mr Cox replied that "the law is the law", and that he will judge documents relating to the backstop "entirely and impartially".

Following the exchange, Mr Francois told the BBC that he was not sure an extension to Article 50 - the process by which the UK leaves the EU - would be approved by Parliament.

"The first question would be how long for, no one is sure - and for what purpose?" he said, adding that it would be "clearly absurd" to extend the process beyond a few months when it will include the EU elections in May.

"Let's see what they come back with," he said.

Chancellor urges vote for deal

Earlier, when speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Hammond refused to be drawn on how he would vote if Mrs May's deal is defeated.

"If the prime minister's deal does not get approved on Tuesday then it is likely that the House of Commons will vote to extend the Article 50 procedure, to not leave the European Union without a deal, and where we go thereafter is highly uncertain," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"For those people who are passionate about ensuring that we leave the European Union on time it surely must be something that they need to think very, very carefully about now because they run risk of us moving away from their preferred course of action if we don't get this deal through."