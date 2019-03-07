Image copyright Getty Images

The Labour Party may have unlawfully discriminated against Jewish people, the UK's human rights watchdog says.

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission said it was considering launching a formal investigation into anti-Semitism in the party.

The EHRC will now write to the party to give it an opportunity to respond.

Labour could agree to work voluntarily with the watchdog to come up with an action plan to improve their processes.

If the party does not sign up to that, then there could be be a formal investigation.

The watchdog has been examining allegations handed to it by the Campaign Against anti-Semitism.

An Equality and Human Rights Commission spokesperson said: "Having received a number of complaints regarding anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, we believe Labour may have unlawfully discriminated against people because of their ethnicity and religious beliefs.

"Our concerns are sufficient for us to consider using our statutory enforcement powers.

"As set out in our enforcement policy, we are now engaging with the Labour Party to give them an opportunity to respond."