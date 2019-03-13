Brexit: How did my MP vote on no-deal?

In a dramatic night in the Commons MPs have voted twice to reject a no-deal Brexit.

The first vote, called for by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, passed by a small margin. It amended the government's motion ruling out a no-deal Brexit on the 29 March, and instead sought to rule out a no-deal Brexit at any time.

The second vote on the amended motion was then passed by 321 votes to 278.

MPs also voted against the Malthouse Compromise. This amendment had hoped to delay Brexit until 22 May and then leave the EU without a full agreement in place

MPs are now expected to vote on a possible delay to Brexit on Thursday.

