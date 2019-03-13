MPs vote to reject no-deal Brexit

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption MPs backed an amendment rejecting any no-deal Brexit by 312 votes to 308

MPs have voted by 312 to 308 to reject leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

It is not a legally-binding decision - and it does not rule out the UK leaving the EU.

But it means MPs could now get a vote on delaying Brexit.

That vote would take place on Thursday, and if it is passed - and the EU agrees to it - the UK will not leave the EU as planned on 29 March.

The government has tabled its own motion on rejecting a no-deal Brexit on 29 March - but MPs have now voted to reject no-deal under any circumstances.

MPs are now voting on the government motion.

MPs voted by 374 to 164 to reject a plan to delay the UK's departure from the EU until 22 May, 2019 so that there can be a "managed no-deal" Brexit.

This amendment was proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May's former second-in-command, Conservative MP Damian Green, and was backed by prominent Conservative Brexiteers and Remainers.

It was known as the Malthouse Compromise - after Kit Malthouse, the government minister who devised it.