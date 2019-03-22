Image copyright Getty Images

A petition on Parliament's website calling for Brexit to be cancelled by revoking Article 50 has passed more than three million signatures.

The petition has attracted two million signatures in the past 24 hours, although some are from outside the UK.

Asked last night if it showed a rising anti-Brexit mood, Theresa May said the UK had already decided to leave.

She was speaking after reaching an agreement with the EU on a plan to delay Brexit beyond 29 March.

European Council chief Donald Tusk said revoking Article 50 was one of the options the UK had if MPs again reject Mrs May's withdrawal deal.

But Mrs May said: "I do not believe that we should be revoking Article 50.

"That is not something we should be doing for this reason: We gave the choice as to whether to stay in the European Union or leave the European Union to the British people.

"They voted in 2016, they voted to leave. I think the time is now to deliver for the British people, the time is now to make the decision."

In December, the European Court of Justice ruled that the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union.

This means the UK can decide to stay in the EU without the consent of the 27 other member states.

On Thursday, the petition calling for this quickly passed the 100,000-signature threshold needed for it to be debated in Parliament, garnering nearly 2,000 signatures a minute at one stage.

However, it is not the most popular ever on the Parliament website.

A petition for a second EU referendum in June 2016 attracted more than four million signatures and was debated in the Commons - but thousands of signatures were removed after it was discovered to have been hijacked by automated bots.

People signing petitions on the Parliament website are asked to tick a box saying they are a British citizen or UK resident and to confirm their name, email address, and postcode to sign.

Data from the petitions website suggested 1.3 million signatures were from people who said they were from the UK, 10,000 from France, nearly 6,000 from Spain and more than 4,000 from Germany, among others.

In January, MPs debated whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal, after a petition calling for that got 371,673 signatures.