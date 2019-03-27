No majority for any of Brexit options
- 27 March 2019
None of MPs' eight proposed options for Brexit have secured clear backing following a Commons vote.
Calls for a customs union with the EU were rejected by 272 to 264 votes while a call for a referendum to endorse any deal was rejected by 295 to 268 votes.
Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay said the results strengthened ministers' view their deal was "the best option".
He said a "wide variety of options" had been considered and it was clear there was no "simple way forward".
