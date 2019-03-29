The government has again been defeated over Brexit, with MPs voting down the prime minister's EU withdrawal agreement by 58 votes.

Theresa May made an impassioned plea to MPs to back the withdrawal agreement, which she had decoupled from the political declaration part of her deal in hopes of getting it passed.

However 34 members of her own party rejected it; fewer rebels than in the meaningful votes of previous weeks but enough to stop it passing.

By Maryam Ahmed, William Dahlgreen, Christine Jeavans and John Walton.