Thousands of Leave supporters have gathered outside Parliament to protest against the delay to Brexit, on the day the UK had been due to leave the EU.

Traffic was brought to a standstill, amid chants of "Brexit now".

The March to Leave, which started in Sunderland a fortnight ago, is in London and headed to Parliament.

A Make Brexit Happen rally is also being held, organised by UKIP and involving English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

Mr Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - is due to speak at the demonstration later, alongside UKIP leader Gerard Batten.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by the group Stand Up to Racism is also planned for Friday afternoon.

Image caption March to Leave supporters walked along the Thames on their way from Fulham to Parliament

It comes as MPs rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal deal, which she negotiated with the EU, by 58 votes.

The UK had been due to leave the EU on 29 March, but both sides agreed to postpone the date last week after Mrs May was twice unable to get her Brexit deal through the Commons.

After Friday's result, protesters outside Parliament shouted: "Shame on you".

As the March to Leave travelled on its last leg from Chelsea to Westminster, rolling road closures were used to manage traffic.

Roads around Parliament Square were also closed due to the Brexit demonstrations.