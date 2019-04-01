Image copyright Reuters Image caption Theresa May signing the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 in March 2017

A petition calling for the UK to stay in the EU, which has amassed more than six million signatures, will be debated in Parliament later.

The petition, demanding Article 50 be revoked, is the most popular since the e-petitions site launched.

In the debate, starting at 16:30, two other petitions will also be discussed.

One, demanding a new referendum, has over 180,000 signatures. The other, urging MPs to "honour the referendum result", has more than 170,000.

The government has said it will not revoke Article 50 and it is working to deliver a deal that "ensures the UK leaves the EU".

Monday's debate will be opened by Labour MP Catherine McKinnell.

Article 50 is the legal mechanism through which Brexit is taking place - and revoking it would therefore keep the UK in the EU.

The UK had been due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019, two years after Article 50 was triggered, but European leaders agreed to delay the date, after Theresa May failed to get her Brexit deal approved by MPs.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled last year that the UK could revoke Article 50 itself, without having to ask the other 27 EU countries for permission.

The Article 50 petition was started in February and quickly passed the 100,000-signature threshold needed for it to be debated in Parliament.

Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images Image caption Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow (L), delivers Mrs May's formal notice of the UK's intention to leave the EU to European Council President Donald Tusk

By 23 March, the petition had been signed four million times, at one stage causing Parliament's petition website to crash.

People signing petitions on the website are asked to tick a box saying they are a British citizen or UK resident and to confirm their name, email address and postcode.

In 2016, after the UK voted to leave the EU, by 52% to 48%, in the referendum on 23 June, a petition for another EU referendum attracted more than four million signatures and was debated in the Commons - but thousands of signatures were removed after it was discovered to have been hijacked by automated bots.

In January 2019, MPs debated whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal, after a petition calling for that reached 137,731 signatures.

On Monday, MPs will also be debating their alternatives to Mrs May's Brexit deal, in an effort to see if any option can command a majority.