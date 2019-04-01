MPs have been voting on four different options for the next steps in the Brexit process.

Options included another referendum, seeking a customs union, staying in the single market, and potentially cancelling Brexit altogether if no deal could be agreed.

None of the proposals earned a majority in the second round of so-called "indicative votes" to test Parliamentary support.

To find out how your MP voted on each of the options, use the look-up below.

Which Brexit options did your MP support on 1 April? Enter a postcode, or the name or constituency of your MP

The customs union proposal put forward by Ken Clarke came closest to securing a majority, failing by just three votes. Last Wednesday it lost by six votes.

The option with the most parliamentary support was Joanna Cherry's proposal to hold another public vote to confirm any option agreed by Parliament. It received 280 votes but had 292 against.

Nick Boles resigned the Conservative whip after his Common Market 2.0 proposal failed by 21 votes.

How did your MP vote on previous Brexit debates?

Your guide to Brexit jargon

By Maryam Ahmed, Daniel Dunford and Clara Guibourg