UK Politics

MPs back Brexit delay bill by one vote

  • 3 April 2019
Breaking News image

MPs vote by majority of one to force UK PM to ask for Brexit extension to avoid any no deal scenario

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

