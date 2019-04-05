Brexit: UK asks EU for further extension until 30 June
Theresa May has written to the EU to request a further delay to Brexit until 30 June.
The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 12 April and, as yet, no withdrawal deal has been approved by MPs.
Mrs May has proposed, if UK MPs agree a withdrawal deal in time, the UK should be able to leave before European Parliamentary elections on 23 May.
But she said the UK would prepare to field candidates in those elections, in case they do not reach agreement.