A Tory MP has quit the Eurosceptic European Research Group, claiming a "hardcore element of 'Unicorn' dreamers [are] now actually endangering Brexit".

Daniel Kawczynski voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal twice, before deciding to back her withdrawal agreement last month.

The Shropshire MP accused the backbench Conservative group of preventing the deal from passing in the Commons.

He said he was worried this could "lead to possibly no Brexit at all".

Mr Kawczynski told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he thought the ERG was "part of the problem in actually getting the withdrawal agreement across the finishing line".

And he opposed a call from the group's deputy chairman Mark Francois for Tory MPs to have a vote to show they had lost faith in Mrs May.

Under Tory party rules, another formal leadership challenge against Mrs May cannot take place until December, after she won a vote of confidence at the end of last year.

"I do disagree with Mark Francois on that," he said. "I don't think the time has come for another leadership contest.

"I think we have to abide by the rules our party has set."