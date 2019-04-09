How did my MP vote on Brexit delay?
MPs have overwhelmingly approved a motion authorising Theresa May to ask the EU to delay Brexit to 30 June.
The motion received 420 votes in favour and 110 against.
To find out how your MP voted, use the look-up below.
Nearly all of the 110 MPs who voted against the motion were from the Conservative or DUP parties.
Just three Labour MPs voted against it: Kate Hoey, Ronnie Campbell and Stephen Hepburn, as well as Frank Field, who is sitting as an independent after resigning the Labour whip.
How did your MP vote on previous Brexit debates?
- 1 April: Second round of indicative votes
- 29 March: Vote on Withdrawal Agreement
- 27 March: First round of indicative votes
- 12 March: Second vote on May's deal
- 15 January: Theresa May's deal
By Maryam Ahmed, Nassos Stylianou and Clara Guibourg