The UK and the EU have agreed a "flexible extension" of Brexit until 31 October, European Council president Donald Tusk has said.

The agreement was reached after five hours of talks at an emergency EU summit in Brussels.

The PM earlier told leaders she wanted to move the UK's exit date from Friday to 30 June.

The EU had been split over the length of delay to offer the UK and by law they had to reach a unanimous decision.

EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 10, 2019

The BBC's Katya Adler said that an extension to 31 October extension would be an indication that French President Emmanuel Macron had "won the day" as his was the most hardline voice in the room.

EU leaders are said to have agreed extension to 31 Oct with review in June. If confirmed Macron won the day as most hardline voice in room #Brexit — katya adler (@BBCkatyaadler) April 10, 2019

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat said a 31 October deadline was "sensible" as it "gives time to UK to finally choose its way".

The new date, if that proves to be the departure date, means that the UK would leave the EU the day before the next European Commission President - the successor to Jean-Claude Juncker - takes office.

Mrs May was called back into the summit after EU leaders had talked for five hours to find their compromise solution.

Before that, Mrs May had given a one-hour presentation putting forward her argument for the extension date to be 30 June, albeit allowing for an earlier departure should she get her withdrawal agreement ratified by Parliament.

This is the second time Mrs May has asked the EU for a Brexit extension.

So far, MPs have rejected the withdrawal agreement Mrs May reached with other European leaders last year and the House of Commons has also voted against leaving without a deal.