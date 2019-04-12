Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michael Gove and John McDonnell have been involved in the talks

The government and Labour have resumed talks aimed at breaking the deadlock in Parliament over Brexit.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said discussions with cabinet ministers David Lidington and Michael Gove had been "positive" and "constructive".

He added that a timetable was being worked out for more meetings over the next seven to 10 days.

EU leaders have agreed to delay the UK's departure date from 12 April to 31 October, to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

But Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK can still leave before 22 May, if Parliament backs the withdrawal agreement she reached with the EU.

This would avoid the UK having to take part in European Parliament elections, currently scheduled for 23 May.

The UK was originally due to leave the EU on 29 March, but its departure date has been delayed twice.

Mrs May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had a "short meeting" on Thursday, Labour said.

Arriving at the Cabinet Office for talks on Friday morning, Mr McDonnell - accompanied by members of Mr Corbyn's staff - was asked if he was expecting progress today.

"I hope so," he replied.

He later left, with some staff remaining in the building for further talks.

What's happened during the talks?

BBC political correspondent Iain Watson has been told that the Conservative and Labour delegations have discussed some of the fine detail of the potential changes to the "political declaration" - the non-legally binding part of the Brexit deal, which sets out a blueprint for future relations between the EU and UK.

But he said the two sides were still some way apart on customs arrangements.

Labour wants a new permanent customs union with the EU, which would allow tariff-free trade in goods.

The government has repeatedly ruled out remaining in the EU's customs union, arguing it would prevent the UK from setting its own trade policy.

Under EU rules, the UK will have to hold European Parliament elections in May, or face leaving on 1 June without a deal.

Meanwhile, the government says it will "continue to make all necessary preparations" for a no-deal Brexit.

A government source said "plans will evolve and adapt", but would not stop while the chance of leaving the EU without an agreement remained.

It follows reports that government departments had stood down their planning.

The source said that a leaked message referring to the "winding down" of no-deal preparation related only to Operation Yellowhammer - the contingency planning programme based on worst-case scenarios - and not no-deal planning in general.

But the government has confirmed it is stopping Operation Brock - the contraflow put on the London-bound carriageway of the M20 in Kent - "in light of the reduced threat of disruption to services across the English Channel in the coming weeks".