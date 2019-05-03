Local elections 2019: Lib Dem mayor re-elected in Bedford
An election for mayor of Bedford was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.
Dave Hodgson, the Liberal Democrat candidate, won in a run-off against Conservative Gianni Carofano
Full results
|Party
|Name
|First pref
|Second round
|LD
|Dave Hodgson
|17,596
|21,416
|CON
|Gianni Carofano
|15,778
|18,105
|LAB
|Jenni Jackson
|9,677
|Eliminated
|GRN
|Adrian Spurrell
|3,239
|Eliminated
|UKIP
|Adrian Haynes
|2,627
|Eliminated
