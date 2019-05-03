An election for mayor of Middlesbrough was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Andy Preston, the independent candidate, won after receiving 59.2% of the vote in the first round.

Full results Party Candidate Votes Share IND Andy Preston 17,418 59.2 LAB Mick Thompson 6,693 22.7 IND Peter Longstaff 2,940 10 CON Ken Hall 2,382 8.1

Before the election the mayor was Dave Budd, representing Labour.

