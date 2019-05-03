UK Politics

Local elections 2019: Independent mayor elected in Middlesbrough

  • 3 May 2019

An election for mayor of Middlesbrough was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Andy Preston, the independent candidate, won after receiving 59.2% of the vote in the first round.

Full results

PartyCandidateVotesShare
INDAndy Preston17,41859.2
LABMick Thompson6,69322.7
INDPeter Longstaff2,94010
CONKen Hall2,3828.1
Source: BBC

Before the election the mayor was Dave Budd, representing Labour.

Find out more about these elections.