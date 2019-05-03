UK Politics

Local elections 2019: Labour mayor elected in Leicester

  • 3 May 2019

An election for mayor of Leicester was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Peter Soulsby, the Labour candidate, won after receiving 61% of the vote.

Full results

PartyCandidateShare
LabourPeter Soulsby61%
ConservativeSandip Verma17.20%
GreenMags Lewis7.90%
Lib DemNigel Porter4.90%
UKIPStuart Young4.20%
IndependentSanjay Prem Gogia2.90%
SALTStephen Score1.90%
Source: BBC

Peter Soulsby was also the mayor before the election.

