Local elections 2019: Independent mayor re-elected in Copeland
- 3 May 2019
An election for mayor of Copeland was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.
Mike Starkie, the independent candidate, was re-elected after winning 57.4% of the vote in the first round.
Full results
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Share
|IND
|Mike Starkie
|10,008
|57.4
|LAB
|Linda Jones-Bulman
|4,544
|26
|CON
|Ged McGrath
|2,895
|16.6
Source: BBC
Explore full results or follow updates on our interactive map.