Local elections 2019: Labour mayor elected in Mansfield
An election for mayor of Mansfield was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.
Andy Abrahams, the Labour candidate, won in the second round by just two votes.
The vote went to a run-off after neither he nor second placed incumbent Kate Allsop, representing the Mansfield Indpendent Forum, won more than 50% of first preference votes.
Full results
|Party
|Name
|First pref
|Second round
|LAB
|Andy Abrahams
|6,881
|7,930
|MIF
|Kate Allsop
|5,860
|7,928
|IND
|Steve Garner
|4,827
|Eliminated
|CON
|George Jabbour
|3,592
|Eliminated
|IND
|Philip Shields
|2,422
|Eliminated
