Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Laura Murray previously worked in Jeremy Corbyn's office

A member of Jeremy Corbyn's staff has been made Labour's head of complaints, amid an ongoing anti-Semitism row.

Laura Murray had previously been criticised for intervening in anti-Semitism inquiries led by party staff.

The BBC has seen internal emails from last year in which Ms Murray offered her opinion on the handling of cases.

A leader's office spokesman said any involvement had been a temporary arrangement while a new general secretary took up her post.

Labour has struggled to contain a long-running row over anti-Semitism. In February, it was reported that the party had received 673 complaints in 10 months alleging acts of anti-Semitism by its members.

The key role of head of complaints was advertised in March, with candidates given three days to apply.

Veteran Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge - who has passed allegations of anti-Semitism to party officials for investigation - has called for a new, independent complaints process.

An outspoken critic of the Labour leadership's handling of anti-Semitism, Dame Margaret said Ms Murray's appointment was the result of a "bogus hiring process".

However, some campaigners against anti-Semitism have defended Ms Murray, who worked on Mr Corbyn's leadership campaign and is the daughter of Mr Corbyn's aide Andrew Murray.

Jon Lansman, from the left-wing group Momentum, has said that Ms Murray has done more than anyone he knows to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.