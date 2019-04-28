2019 European elections: List of candidates for the East of England
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
7 MEPs will be elected to represent the East of England. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Emma Taylor
Neil Carmichael
Bhavna Joshi
Michelle de Vries
Amanda Gummer
Thomas Graham
Roger Casale
Conservative
Geoffrey Van Orden
John Flack
Joe Rich
Thomas McLaren
Joel Charles
Wazz Mughal
Thomas Smith
English Democrats
Robin Tilbrook
Charles Vickers
Bridget Vickers
Paul Wiffen
Green
Catherine Rowett
Rupert Read
Martin Schmierer
Fiona Radic
Paul Jeater
Dr Pallavi Devulapalli
Jeremy Caddick
Labour
Alex Mayer
Chris Vince
Sharon Taylor
Alvin Shum
Anna Smith
Adam Scott
Javeria Hussain
Liberal Democrats
Barbara Gibson
Lucy Nethsingha
Fionna Tod
Stephen Robinson
Sandy Walkington
Marie Goldman
Jules Ewart
The Brexit Party
Richard Tice
Michael Heaver
June Mummery
Paul Hearn
Priscilla Huby
Sean Lever
Edmund Fordham
UKIP
Stuart Agnew
Paul Oakley
Liz Jones
William Ashpole
Alan Graves
John Wallace
John Whitby
Independent
Attila Csordas