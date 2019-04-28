2019 European elections: List of candidates for London

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

8 MEPs will be elected to represent London. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Animal Welfare Party

Vanessa Hudson

Jane Smith

Sam Morland

Ranjan Joshi

Mina Da Rui

Jon Homan

Simon Gouldman

Change UK

Gavin Esler

Jan Vincent-Rostowski

Carole Tongue

Annabel Mullin

Karen Newman

Nora Mulready

Jessica Simor

Hasseeb Ur-Rehman

Conservative

Syed Kamall

Charles Tannock

Joy Morrissey

Tim Barnes

Scott Pattenden

Attic Rahman

Kirsty Finlayson

Luke Parker

Green

Scott Ainslie

Gulnar Hasnain

Shahrar Ali

Rachel Collinson

Eleanor Margolies

Remco van der Stoep

Kirsten De Keyser

Peter Underwood

Labour

Claude Moraes

Seb Dance

Katy Clark

Laura Parker

Murad Qureshi

Taranjit Chana

James Beckles

Sanchia Alasia

Liberal Democrats

Irina Von Wiese

Dinesh Dhamija

Luisa Porritt

Jonathan Fryer

Hussain Khan

Helen Cross

Graham Colley

Rabina Khan

The Brexit Party

Ben Habib

Lance Forman

Graham Shore

Alka Sehgal Cuthbert

Jimi Ogunnusi

Simon Marcus

Mehrtash A'zami

Aileen Quinton

UK European Union Party

Pierre Kirk

Richard Stevens

Saleyha Ahsan

Anna Novikova

Angela Antetomaso

Richard Boardman

UKIP

Gerard Batten

Richard Braine

Pete Muswell

Freddy Vachha

Robert Stephenson

Peter McIlvenna

John Poynton

Ronie Johnson

Women's Equality Party

Catherine Mayer

Bea Gare

Nanci Hogan

Aliyah Dunbar-Hussain

Hannah Barham-Brown

Alison Marshall

Olivia Patton-Vincenti

Leyla Mohan

Independent

Daze Aghaji

Roger Hallam

Alan Kirkby

Kofi Klu

Zoe Lafferty

Claudia Mcdowell

Andrew Medhurst

Henry Muss

Mike Shad

Ian Sowden

Andrea Venzon