2019 European elections: List of candidates for London
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
8 MEPs will be elected to represent London. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Animal Welfare Party
Vanessa Hudson
Jane Smith
Sam Morland
Ranjan Joshi
Mina Da Rui
Jon Homan
Simon Gouldman
Change UK
Gavin Esler
Jan Vincent-Rostowski
Carole Tongue
Annabel Mullin
Karen Newman
Nora Mulready
Jessica Simor
Hasseeb Ur-Rehman
Conservative
Syed Kamall
Charles Tannock
Joy Morrissey
Tim Barnes
Scott Pattenden
Attic Rahman
Kirsty Finlayson
Luke Parker
Green
Scott Ainslie
Gulnar Hasnain
Shahrar Ali
Rachel Collinson
Eleanor Margolies
Remco van der Stoep
Kirsten De Keyser
Peter Underwood
Labour
Claude Moraes
Seb Dance
Katy Clark
Laura Parker
Murad Qureshi
Taranjit Chana
James Beckles
Sanchia Alasia
Liberal Democrats
Irina Von Wiese
Dinesh Dhamija
Luisa Porritt
Jonathan Fryer
Hussain Khan
Helen Cross
Graham Colley
Rabina Khan
The Brexit Party
Ben Habib
Lance Forman
Graham Shore
Alka Sehgal Cuthbert
Jimi Ogunnusi
Simon Marcus
Mehrtash A'zami
Aileen Quinton
UK European Union Party
Pierre Kirk
Richard Stevens
Saleyha Ahsan
Anna Novikova
Angela Antetomaso
Richard Boardman
UKIP
Gerard Batten
Richard Braine
Pete Muswell
Freddy Vachha
Robert Stephenson
Peter McIlvenna
John Poynton
Ronie Johnson
Women's Equality Party
Catherine Mayer
Bea Gare
Nanci Hogan
Aliyah Dunbar-Hussain
Hannah Barham-Brown
Alison Marshall
Olivia Patton-Vincenti
Leyla Mohan
Independent
Daze Aghaji
Roger Hallam
Alan Kirkby
Kofi Klu
Zoe Lafferty
Claudia Mcdowell
Andrew Medhurst
Henry Muss
Mike Shad
Ian Sowden
Andrea Venzon