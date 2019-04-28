2019 European elections: List of candidates for the North East

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

3 MEPs will be elected to represent the North East. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

Frances Weetman

Penny Hawley

Kathryn Heywood

Conservative

Richard Lawrie

Chris J Galley

Duncan Crute

Green

Rachel Featherstone

Jonathan Elmer

Dawn Furness

Labour

Jude Kirton-Darling

Paul Brannen

Clare Penny-Evans

Liberal Democrats

Fiona Halleast

Julie Porksen

Aidan King

The Brexit Party

Brian Monteith

John Tennant

Richard Monaghan

UKIP

Richard Elvin

Chris Gallacher

Alan Breeze