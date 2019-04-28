2019 European elections: List of candidates for the North West
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
8 MEPs will be elected to represent the North West. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Andrea Cooper
Dan Price
Arun Banerji
Michael Taylor
Philippa Olive
Victoria Desmond
Andrew Graystone
Elisabeth Knight
Conservative
Sajjad Karim
Kevin Beaty
Jane Howard
Arnold Saunders
Wendy Maisey
Thomas Lord
Anthony Pickles
Attika Choudhary
English Democrats
Stephen Morris
Valerie Morris
Green
Gina Dowding
Wendy Olsen
Jessica Northey
Geraldine Coggins
Rosie Mills
Astrid Johnson
Daniel Jerrome
James Booth
Labour
Theresa Griffin
Julie Ward
Wajid Khan
Erica Lewis
David Brennan
Claire Cozler
Saf Ismail
Yvonne Tennant
Liberal Democrats
Chris Davies
Jane Brophy
Helen Foster-Grime
Anna Fryer
Sam Al-Hamdani
Rebecca Forrest
John Studholme
Frederick Van Mierlo
The Brexit Party
Claire Fox
Henrik Overgaard Nielsen
David Bull
Gary Harvey
Ajay Jagota
Elizabeth Babade
Sally Bate
John Kelly
UK European Union Party
Sophie Larroque
UKIP
Adam Richardson
Jeff Armstrong
Fiona Mills
Nathan Ryding
Michael Felse
Ben Fryer
John Booker
Alexander Craig
Independent
Mohmmad Aslam
Tommy Robinson