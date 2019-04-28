2019 European elections: List of candidates for the South East
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
10 MEPs will be elected to represent the South East. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Richard Ashworth
Victoria Groulef
Warren Morgan
Eleanor Fuller
Robin Bextor
Nicholas Mazzei
Suzana Carp
Phil Murphy
Heather Allen
Diane Yeo
Conservative
Daniel Hannan
Nirj Deva
Richard Robinson
Mike Whiting
Juliette Ash
Anna Firth
Adrian Pepper
Clarence Mitchell
Neva Sadikoglu-Novaky
Caroline Newton
Green
Alexandra Phillips
Elise Benjamin
Vix Lowthion
Leslie Groves Williams
Phelim Mac Cafferty
Jan Doerfel
Larry Sanders
Isabella Moir
Oliver Sykes
Jonathan Essex
Labour
John Howarth
Cathy Shutt
Arran Neathey
Emma Turnbull
Rohit Dasgupta
Amy Fowler
Duncan Enright
Lubna Arshad
Simon Burgess
Rachael Ward
Liberal Democrats
Catherine Bearder
Antony Hook
Judith Bunting
Martin Tod
Liz Leffman
Chris Bowers
Giles Goodall
Ruvi Ziegler
Nick Perry
John Vincent
The Brexit Party
Nigel Farage
Alex Phillips
Robert Rowland
Belinda De Camborne Lucy
James Bartholomew
Christopher Ellis
John Kennedy
Matthew Taylor
George Farmer
Peter Wiltshire
The Socialist Party of Great Britain
Mandy Bruce
Raymond Carr
David Chesham
Robert Cox
Michael Foster
Stephen Harper
Neil Kirk
Anton Pruden
Andrew Thomas-Emans
Darren Williams
UK European Union Party
Pacelli Ndikumana
Clinton Powell
UKIP
Piers Wauchope
Liz Philips
Daryll Pitcher
Martin Brothers
Tony Gould
Clive Egan
Troy De Leon
Alan Stone
Judy Moore
Patricia Mountain
Independent
Jason McMahon
David Round
Michael Turberville