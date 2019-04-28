2019 European elections: List of candidates for the South West
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
6 MEPs will be elected to represent the South West. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Rachel Johnson
Jim Godfrey
Ollie Middleton
Matthew Hooberman
Liz Sewell
Crispin Hunt
Conservative
Ashley Fox
James Mustoe
Faye Purbrick
Claire Hiscott
James Taghdissian
Emmeline Owens
English Democrats
Jenny Knight
Michael Blundell
Green
Molly Scott Cato
Cleo Lake
Carla Denyer
Tom Scott
Martin Dimery
Karen La Borde
Labour
Clare Moody
Lord Andrew Adonis
Jayne Kirkham
Neil Guild
Yvonne Atkinson
Sadik Al-Hassan
Liberal Democrats
Caroline Voaden
Martin Horwood
Stephen Williams
Eleanor Rylance
David Chalmers
Luke Stagnetto
The Brexit Party
Ann Widdecombe
James Glancy
Christina Jordan
Ann Tarr
Roger Lane-Nott
Nicola Darke
UKIP
Lawrence Webb
Carl Benjamin
Tony McIntyre
Lester Taylor
Stephen Lee
Alison Sheridan
Independent
Larch Maxey
Mothiur Rahman
Neville Seed