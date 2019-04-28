2019 European elections: List of candidates for the South West

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

6 MEPs will be elected to represent the South West. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Back to introduction

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

Rachel Johnson

Jim Godfrey

Ollie Middleton

Matthew Hooberman

Liz Sewell

Crispin Hunt

Conservative

Ashley Fox

James Mustoe

Faye Purbrick

Claire Hiscott

James Taghdissian

Emmeline Owens

English Democrats

Jenny Knight

Michael Blundell

Green

Molly Scott Cato

Cleo Lake

Carla Denyer

Tom Scott

Martin Dimery

Karen La Borde

Labour

Clare Moody

Lord Andrew Adonis

Jayne Kirkham

Neil Guild

Yvonne Atkinson

Sadik Al-Hassan

Liberal Democrats

Caroline Voaden

Martin Horwood

Stephen Williams

Eleanor Rylance

David Chalmers

Luke Stagnetto

The Brexit Party

Ann Widdecombe

James Glancy

Christina Jordan

Ann Tarr

Roger Lane-Nott

Nicola Darke

UKIP

Lawrence Webb

Carl Benjamin

Tony McIntyre

Lester Taylor

Stephen Lee

Alison Sheridan

Independent

Larch Maxey

Mothiur Rahman

Neville Seed