Huawei leak not matter for us, police say
- 4 May 2019
The leak from the meeting of the National Security Council about Huawei "did not amount to a criminal offence", UK police have said.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was sacked this week after an inquiry into the leaking of information from the council.